Tamil Nadu will impart required talents to youngsters: Stalin at Madras Univ convocation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu government is involved in the process of imparting the required talents to the youngsters to make them meet the industrial standards.

Stalin along with Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy participated at the 164th convocation of Madras University. Delivering his address at the function, Stalin said, "Many industries place a demand on me that though they have vacancies they could not find skilled youngsters to fill the vacancies. In that case, the State government has the responsibility to impart the required skills to youngsters and is involved in the process. State government is with the intention that it wants to succeed in the process".