Tamil Nadu will impart required talents to youngsters: Stalin at Madras Univ convocation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu government is involved in the process of imparting the required talents to the youngsters to make them meet the industrial standards.
Stalin along with Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy participated at the 164th convocation of Madras University. Delivering his address at the function, Stalin said, "Many industries place a demand on me that though they have vacancies they could not find skilled youngsters to fill the vacancies. In that case, the State government has the responsibility to impart the required skills to youngsters and is involved in the process. State government is with the intention that it wants to succeed in the process".
He also said that the period of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj was the golden era for school education and the era of another former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was the golden era for colleges. "We are functioning to make the government under my leadership the golden era of higher education,” said Stalin.
This is the first time that Stalin has shared his dias with the Governor after the recent controversies and the series of Bills tabled to take away the powers of the Governor to appoint University vice-chancellors. Apart from welcoming the Governor, Stalin had no mention of the Governor in his speech. The tight-faced Governor was further embarrassed by some of the Ph.D scholars who instead of giving preference to the Governor chose to pose with Stalin on the dias.
Ponmudy's comments on controversial CUET:
Earlier in the function, Ponmudy while referring to CUET said that entrance examinations to arts and science colleges will only benefit private coaching centres and so the Chief Minister is against all the entrance examinations in the state including NEET. The comments of Ponmudy in the presence of the Governor has created yet another controversy. However, this is not the first time that Ponmudy has spoken controversial statements in the presence of the Governor as in the recently held convocation function in Bharathiyar university Ponmudi spoke against Hindi imposition in a much tougher language.