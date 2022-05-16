65-year-old woman snatched of chain near Ponneri

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman was relieved of her six sovereigns by a snatcher near Ponneri on Sunday evening.

The victim K Jayakumari (65) of Thiruvenkatapuram was returning home from her daughter's house when a man who was waiting on a deserted lane suddenly snatched her chain and fled the spot. The elderly woman tried to chase him but in vain. Based on her complaint, Tiruvallur police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect. Police said that the victim's husband Kanikannan retired a CMWSSB employee.