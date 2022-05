CHENNAI: Final stage works are in progress at the suspension bridge, built across Villivakkam lake, expected to be next sight-seeing spot of Chennai

The suspension bridge is part of eco-restoration of Villivakkam Tank under the Smart City Mission

The bridge has been constructed

at around Rs 4 crore and is constructed using hardened glasses

The 250-m-long Singapore-model

bridge will have stairs and elevators and will be 41 feet above the sea level.