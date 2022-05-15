Perumbakkam TNUHDB tenements nearing completion

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide houses for people relocated from encroachments and water bodies, officials attached to Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) said that the works on Perumbakkam TNUHDB tenements were taken up on a priority basis and works were planned to be completed by Monday (May 16).

"The water supply works to the households have been completed and testing is under process. A separate sewage treatment plant has been executed for this scheme and is functional. The electricity connection to the tenements is nearing completion and will be completed by Monday", said officials.

Following the suicide of RA Puram resident Kanniah, after his house was razed down, Tamil Nadu government had decided to speed up the construction of 1,152 THUHDB tenements in Perumbakkam, carried out at the cost of Rs 116.37 crore.

There are 12 blocks with ground plus 5 storey and each block consists of 96 tenements. The plinth area of single unit is 406 square feet and two elevators have been provided in each block.

Officials said that, at present, the construction work has been completed in all aspects such as internal roads, street lights, electricity connection, water supply, sewage treatment plant, ICDS, convenient shops, ration shop, library, milk booth and solid waste management have been provided and the tenements are ready to be inaugurated.