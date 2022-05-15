'Offended' for spitting on road, cop thrashes MTC conductor in Saidapet

CHENNAI: A police constable attached to Saidapet police station landed in trouble after a video of a man with bleeding injuries claiming that he was beaten up by the former for spitting on a road went viral on Sunday.

The injured, Balanchandran (47), is an MTC conductor attached to Ayanavaram depot and he claimed in the viral video that the constable Louis hit him for over an hour even after he informed him that he was a government servant.

Police said that the incident happened when Balanchandran who lives in Saidapet with their family came to refill his bike's fuel tank. As he stopped to drink tea on the way, he allegedly spit on the road when police constable Louis passed by to reach the police station to report after night duty.

Louis allegedly mistook that Balachandran spit on the road after seeing the constable and got offended. An argument broke out between them and Louis allegedly beat him in the melee.

Passersby gathered and captured Balanchandran's allegations on their phones and circulated them on social media. When contacted, senior police officials said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

When contacted, Saidapet police said that Balanchandran was treated as an outpatient.