Man sexually assaults minor girl, films her and attempts extortion; arrested

CHENNAI: Washermenpet all-women police have arrested a 20-year-old man for sexual assault on a minor girl after befriending her and later extorting her with their private videos.

The accused Mohammed Ali met the victim, a 14-year-old girl, in November last year and sexually assaulted her several times on the promise of marriage.

He also took videos of the assault, and later began extorting money from her by threatening to leak the content on social media.

After the girl informed her father about the threats, a complaint was filed at Washermenpet all-women police station.

Police registered a case and arrested B Mohammed Ali of Red Hills. He has been remanded in judicial custody.