‘I had no clue what to do...I stood there, hands locked behind, chest thrust ahead’

Inspector gave me the wireless sets and offered an efficient Anglo Indian Reserve Inspector to assist me. I moved from Cuddalore to Moongilthuraipattu in my car, with my tiffin carrier, holdall, and campcot.

My men followed me. In front of the convoy, there were two motorcycles, really despatch riders, piloting us. Those days, only lorries were there to move men in bulk, from place to place, unlike now when men have cosy buses to travel.

They had to stand and travel even for very long distances then. They won’t get down from vehicles unless they were explicitly ordered to debus.

We reached our destination around dusk, travelling roughly a hundred kilometres. I could see a large gathering of workers with red flags standing at the gate, chanting slogans extolling their union and listing their demands.

As the Reserve Inspector and I got down from my car, the pitch, volume and speed of slogan-shouting mounted up.

For me, this was my first experience of a mob. I was a bit nervous. Yet not exhibiting it, I stood there facing them with my hands locked behind, head erect, and chest pushed forward. I remembered the stance of Napoleon described in the poem I have studied in the fourth form which starts, “You know, we French stormed Ratisbon”.

The Reserve Inspector could easily gauge that I was standing inert as I did not know what to do next. He suggested whether he could order debus the men. I ordered the Inspector to do it. Men in helmets with full boots on, with their lathis, shields and rifles jumped out of the vehicles at blistering speed. Even their jumping out would unnerve even the most determined striker. They fell in threes.

The IPS training in me asserted itself. My panic disappeared. I ordered the Inspector to report strength. When he did, I ordered him to take out the infantry drill. For, I have read in the training college, a disciplined, determined and well-drilled force would send shivers in the spine of a mob. The Reserve Inspector being an old guard, a veteran in a stentorian voice, commanded his men for about five minutes with a rare rhythm that I could notice the striking mob growing scary, shirking their resolve and melting stealth.

I ordered the Reserve Inspector to halt the parade and ease the men as it had served its purpose. He, in turn, whispered into my ears that it would be befitting to give them rest for a while. I ordered loudly, “Give Rest”. The Reserve Inspector asked me: “Sir, rest with boots or without boots?” The answer to this was not something that was taught to me in the academy. So, I hesitated for a trice and ordered loudly again: “Half with boots, half without boots.”

When all these were happening, I noticed the local Sub-Inspector was talking to the striking workers. As I was wondering whether the Sub Inspector was working against us, cosying up with the labourers on strike, he came towards me, accompanied by the labour leader who had an apple in his hand. The Sub Inspector introduced him to me. The labour leader did a big namaskaram and extended his hand with the apple towards me.

What had been taught in the academy rushed into my head. “You should not accept any favour either from management or from labourers. You should remain absolutely neutral.”

The apple in the leader’s hand appeared to me to be the forbidden apple in the Bible, which Eve ate, tempted by Satan and fed Adam too and “brought death into this world with the loss of Eden.”