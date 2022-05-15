Hardware shop catches fire in Adambakkam, none injured

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Adambakkam on Sunday afternoon and the personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services controlled the fire before it spread to the nearby buildings.

Police said that the shop belongs to one Mohammed who closed the shop in the afternoon. Around 3 pm, passersby noticed smoke emanating from the shop and alerted the fire control room.

Fire tenders from Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Velachery and Tambaram rushed to the spot and doused the fire after an hour-long battle. Since there was a hospital next to the fire accident spot, a major mishap was averted. The patients in the hospital were evacuated as smoke engulfed the locality and residents of the building where the hardware shop is house also managed to escape from the building before the fire intensified.