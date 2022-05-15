Couple alleges abuse in marital dispute, Royapettah police probe

CHENNAI: Amidst speculations that Royapettah police are acting in favour of a man in connection with a marital dispute case, police have clarified that based on the complaints from both parties (husband and wife's family), cases have been registered.

Police said that the incident happened on April 23 when Kamaludeen of Kotturpuram visited his estranged wife Yasin Begum at her brother's house in Royapettah as she allegedly took some of valuables and documents.

However, a quarrel erupted between them and Yasin Begum's brother allegedly beat Kamaludeen.

Based on his complaint, Royapettah police registered a case against 13 family members of Yasin Begum. A counter petition from Yasin Begum alleging assualt by Kamaludeen was received and a separate case has been registered. However, there were rumours doing the rounds that Royapettah police were acting in favour of Kamaludeen. But police denied it the woman's family was given time till Sunday as they had a wedding event and they are supposed to appear for inquiry on Monday.