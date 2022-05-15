Chennai techie lands in jail for threatening neighbour with intimate videos

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old techie who developed an affair with a neighbour woman and relieved her of 55 sovereigns. The man had threatened to release their intimate photos and videos on social media. However, he was arrested by Kelambakkam police.

Police said that the accused Kasi Viswanathan of Ashok Nagar stayed with his wife in an apartment on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Kelambakkam and worked from home due to the pandemic. His wife, also a software engineer, had to go to office every day.

While he stayed alone in the house during the day, he allegedly developed a relationship with a neighbour woman, whose husband, also a techie, was away at work during the day.

While they often spent private time together when their respective spouses were away at work, Kasi Viswanathan allegedly captured their intimate moment on his phone and threatened the woman that he would leak them on social media. He started relieving her of gold jewels and cash.

The victim who lost all her jewels later informed her husband about the affair and subsequent loss of valuables. Based on their complaint, Kelambakkam police registered a case and arrested Kasi Viswanathan after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.