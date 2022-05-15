57 sovereigns burgled: Cops trace woman suspect after 20 days

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman who stole 57 sovereigns from a house in Villivakkam and settled her debts by pledging the jewels before going on a trip with her family members was arrested by police.

The accused R Kokila of Red Hills was arrested by MKB Nagar and Kodungaiyur police for stealing jewels from houses in the guise of a representative of orphanages seeking monetary help at doorsteps.

Her latest theft in Villivakkam happened on April 23 when the victim, Priya Prasad of North Tirumalai Nagar, had left for work. Her younger son who was at home went to meet his friends by just latching the front door. He returned home and found nothing suspicious since things were as they were at home.

Priya Prasad returned home and found her jewels missing from the cupboard. Based on her complaint, ICF police inspector Samundeshwari registered a case. The neighbours were interrogated after which police's suspicion fell on a mystery woman who was spotted in the area by the residents.

CCTV footage in the area were collected and the woman was found boarding an autorickshaw. The woman changed the vehicle on the way and got down at Muthamizh Nagar in Kodungaiyur.

While police could not track her movement further, they managed to get the phone number of the driver of the first autorickshaw the woman travelled. Inquiries with him revealed he cancelled the woman's trip since she asked him to stop to recharge her mobile phone's account.

With that information, police inquired the mobile phone recharge outlets at Muthamizh Nagar in Kodungaiyur and zeroed in on three phone numbers. As police guessed, one of the numbers belonged to the accused Kokila.

She was picked up and during interrogation, she admitted to the theft.

However, police could only retrieve 20 sovereigns from her as she sold some jewels to settle her debts and go on a trip with her family members to Bengaluru and other places.

"Kokila's husband Ruban runs a poultry and pet dog farm for which Kokila had borrowed money. To settle the debts, she resorted to such thefts," said police. Kokila was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday and a hunt has been launched for another man who is in possession of remaining jewels.