1,000 km of stormwater drains to be desilted in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders to desilt more than 1,000 kilometers of stormwater drains at a cost of Rs. 39.26 crore.

According to a civic body press release, desilting works will be carried out in Royapuram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. "In total, 1,055 kilometers of the drains will be desilted. Moreover, desilting of drains is ongoing in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones under Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme," the release said.

Apart from desilting, the engineers have been instructed to install silt catch pits wherever the feature is not provided. Meanwhile, the civic body will construct more than 1,033 kilometers of new drains at a cost of Rs. 4,070.10 crore based on an announcement made by the Chief Minister.

In another development, the State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has accorded administrative sanction to the civic body to construct limited use subway (LUS) at Bojaraja Nagar railway junction in lieu of an existing level crossing at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, along with Southern Railway.

As per a government order, the work was commenced and halted by Southern Railway since the water level below the subway is only 4 meters. The cost of the construction has been reworked to Rs. 20 crore and the civic body will spend from its capital fund.