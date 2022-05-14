Two men killed in separate incidents over illicit affairs

CHENNAI: In separate cases, two men including a DMK functionary, were killed in the city over illicit affairs.

The body of a 65-year-old DMK functionary, identified as Chakrapani, was found in a gunny bag inside the house of his ‘girl friend’ in Race Garden in Royapuram. His body was found after neighbours complained foul smell. He was killed on Tuesday, the day he was last seen by family in Manali.

Chakrapani owns some business entities and also provides loans for interest. Police, who broke open the doors of the house, found his decaying body in a gunny bag inside the washroom.

The house belongs to Aslam and wife A Thameem, 40, said police. Aslam and Thameem used to get money from Chakrapani. The DMK man had developed a relationship with Thameem during her visits for money.

On Tuesday, Thameem texted Chakrapani to visit her. Police believe it was a trap set by Aslam’s brother Wasim Batcha and Thameem to eliminate him. After preliminary inquriy, police said the duo killed Chakrapani with the help of their friend K Dilli Babu, 29.

Police said they are on the lookout for the trio.

In the second incident, a man who asked his friend to help him patch up with lover ended up killing the latter doubting that the other two have started an affair.

The accused S Ramachandran, a driver from Nerkundram allegedly killed his friend Subramanian. Ramachandran was having an affair with a woman, who snapped relationship recently. He then sought help from Subramanian.

On Tuesday night, Ramachandran, during a drinking session, found his friend flirting with his ‘girlfriend’ and murdered him. Koyambedu police arrested him on Friday.