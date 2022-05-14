Swimming in culvert proves fatal for 2 kids

CHENNAI: Two school students who went swimming in the culvert at Keezhkattalai drowned on Thursday.

Police said Monish (13) of Arunachalam Nagar went swimming in the culvert (150-foot deep) with his friends Pravesh (12), of Thiruvalur Nagar, Rithu (13) of Madipakkam and Ashwin (13) of Balaji Nagar.

Police said Monish and Pravesh went to the interior part of the culvert but after a few minutes, both started to drown.

On hearing their cries, residents and other youngsters jumped in the water and tried to save them but in vain.

Later, cops from Madipakkam, along with the Medavakkam rescue team, came to the spot and fished out their bodies in the evening.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.