Man loots 100 sovereign gold from leather trader's house; hunt on

CHENNAI: Kundrathur police launched a hunt for unidentified persons, who escaped with 100 sovereigns of gold jewels, from a leather trader's house in their jurisdiction.

The victim, S Azad (49) of Manikandan Nagar in Kundrathur, is native of Uttar Pradesh and has been running a leather trading company at Anakaputhur, said police.

On May 8, Azad left for Bengaluru with his wife and children and returned home in the wee hours of Saturday.

He found the front door on the second floor of the three-storied building broken open and the cupboard, where the jewels had been kept, emptied.

On information, Kundrathur police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

Personnel from the fingerprint bureau also reached the house and collected samples.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.