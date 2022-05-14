Flesh trade brokers absconding for 5 years nabbed in Odisha

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police arrested two flesh trade brokers, who had been absconding for about five years in connection with 14 cases, at Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

The accused, Jothi Ranjan Jana alias Rahul (30) and Krishna Chandra (27) continued their business from underground and forced women from other states to indulge in flesh trade in the city by confining them at service apartments and hotels, said police.

They advertised on social media to get customers, added police.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-vice squad rushed to Bhubaneswar and secured the duo from their hideout. They were produced before a magistrate in the local court and brought to the city on Friday. They have been lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.