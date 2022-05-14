CMDA issues notice to Chennai pvt hospital for violating planning permission

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued a notice to a private hospital in Vadapalani as the building allegedly violated planning permission.

Sources in the planning authority said that showcase notice has been issued after an inspection at the hospital building.

The action is following an expose by a whistleblower, who alleged that the hospital management violated planning permission approval and availed completion certificate.

The whistleblower also alleged that the planning authority issued the completion certificate despite the violations enabling the building to be brought into usage.

When asked, Anshul Mishra, member secretary of CMDA, confirmed that a notice has been issued to the hospital management. He also clarified that violations have occurred after issuing the completion certificate. "Completion certificate was not issues wrongly," he added.