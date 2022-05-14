Banner erected on Anna Nagar road to name & shame tax defaulters

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has named and shamed a multi-storeyed apartment building in the city for failing to pay property tax for several years by erecting a banner at the gate.

A Chennai Corporation official said that the banner has names of the owners of the properties (all residential) that owe property tax. "The banner was erected on Friday in front of the Ozone Projects building in Anna Nagar near VR Mall. Once the owners pay the tax, the banner will be removed, " the official added.

As many as 17 flat owners in the building have to pay close to Rs. 13.50 lakh. "The owners have failed to pay the tax for several years. They have bought the flats by spending up to Rs. 2 Crore, but they hesitate to pay a few thousand as tax, " he said.

Recently, the civic body carried out a similar action against a marriage hall in Kodambakkam for failing to pay property tax. Soon after the officials issued lock and seal notice, the management paid Rs. 8 lakh pending dues. The civic body had sealed Albert Theatre in Egmore for not paying property tax and entertainment tax worth Rs. more than Rs. 60 Crore. Soon after the sealing operation, the theatre management paid the tax.