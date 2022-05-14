AC, 2 inspectors moved to Vacancy Reserve over custodial death

Chennai: Even as the CB-CID arrested 5 police personnel and a home guard in connection with the murder of a man at the Secretariat Colony police station, Ayanavaram Assistant Commissioner R Saravanan, Secretariat Colony police inspector R Senthil Kumar and Thousand Lights inspector Mohandoss were moved to Vacancy Reserve by Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday.

Vignesh died in police custody on April 19 and the case was transferred to CB-CID after his siblings alleged custodial torture.

While a DSP-led team arrested police constables Paunraj, Jagajeevan (armed reserve), Chandrakumar (armed reserve), head constable Munaf and SSI Kumar and home guard Deepak, post-mortem report revealed that Vignesh had bleedind injuries all over the body apart from a fracture in a leg.

CB-CID included SC/ST Act in the case since the deceased belonged to a scheduled caste after the National Commission of Scheduled Castes condemned the city police over the custodial death.