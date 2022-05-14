75th jubilee celebrations of Stella Maris ends

CHENNAI: The fitting finale of the Alumnae Jubilee Day on May 7 became a high point for the year-long celebration with the presence of Sr Annamma Philip, former Principal, adding to its stellar scale of experience.

The commemoration of 75 years of Stella Maris College in Chennai as a renowned service provider was kickstarted with a grand celebration on Aug 15, 2021.

With Hema Nayar, HR Head, Vice-President and Board of many MNCs as the chief guest and a panel of alumnae like entrepreneur Dr Thejo Menon, columnist Chitra Mahesh, social worker Merlia Shaukat and entrepreneur Pavitra (moderator), the Alumnae Day helped them walk down memory lane, sharing their stories of success.