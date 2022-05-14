2 men throw petrol bomb at roadside eatery

CHENNAI: Cops are searching for 2 men who hurled a petrol bomb at a roadside food stall in Alandur on Wednesday.

Mohamed Nabin (54) of Alandur owns a food stall near the Alandur court. On Wednesday night Akash (23) of St Thomas Mount and his friend had dinner in the stall.

Police said both tried to leave without paying, and said that they never pay for food at hotels.

Soon an argument ensued. A short time later, one of them took an empty beer bottle from their bike and filled it with petrol and hurled it at the food stall. Soon it caught fire, and both escaped on their bike.

Onlookers managed to put off the fire and a complaint was filed at the St Thomas Mount police station.