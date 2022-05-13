MHAA wants second and third bail applications to be listed for the vacation hearings

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Advocates' Association on Thursday made a representation to the Registrar-General of Madras HC seeking to list the second and third bail applications and the anticipatory bail petitions before the vacation benches and single judges of the Madras HC during this vacation period.

Officer bearers of MHAA led by its president G Mohana Krishnan and Secretary R Krishna Kumar made the representation to the R-G.

The MHAA, in its representation, had said that at present the filing of bail and anticipatory bail petitions are allowed only if it is a first anticipatory bail petition before the Madras HC.

"However, the second and third bail and anticipatory bail petitions are not being taken up for filing by the filing section. Since the bail and anticipatory bail applications play a significant role in protecting the rights of the alleged accused person, it is necessary to provide an opportunity to the bench to hear the case, " the representation read.

Speaking to the DT Next, MHAA president Mohana Krishnan said that they had already flagged the issue and "We had again represented the same before the registrar general of HC to consider our request for the filing section to allow the filing and listing of second and third bail and AB petitions during this summer vacation sittings," he added.

It is noted the vacation court proceedings commenced on May 5 and will continue till June 2.

The filings are allowed on Mondays and Tuesdays and the lists are being heard on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during this vacation period.