Former MLA's grandson dies in car accident near Thirukazhukundram

CHENNAI: A 22-year old college student grandson of a former MLA- died after the government bus rammed into his car near Thirukazhukundram on Friday.

The deceased was Kabilan of Thirukalukundram who was studying MA first year in a private college in Tambaram. On Friday morning Kabilan was on his way to the college in the car and when he was on the Kalpakkam-Chengalpattu Road near Keerapakkam a government MTC bus came in the opposite direction and rammed the car. On the impact, Kabilan died on the spot with severe injuries. The Thirukazhukundram police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital and the police have registered a case and are inquiring with the bus driver. Kabilan was the grandson of the former DMK MLA Tamil Manian.