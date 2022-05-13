Delayed rescue from sand-covered drainage leads to death of 50-year-old

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man died after he fell into the under-construction drainage pit in Pallavaram on Thursday.

The deceased, Tiras Sarkar of West Bengal, was working as a construction worker in Chennai. On Thursday morning, Sarkar was walking on the Pallavaram Radial Road, when he stepped on the 20-feet pit which was covered with sand and fell inside.

Onlookers and other workers tried to rescue Sarkar but had to wait for the earthmover to dig out the sand. This delayed the process, which proved tragic as the rescue became a retrieval of his body.

Police said the pit was 20 feet deep and dug for construction of the underground drainage. It was covered with sand and since it was raining for the past two days, the sand became loose and muddy.

The Chitlapakkam police sent his body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and registered a case. They’re inquiring with the supervisor of the construction site.