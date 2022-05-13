Complaint against lyrics of Kamal’s Vikram film

CHENNAI: A man from Korukkupet had lodged a complaint against Kamal Hassan saying that lyrics in a song in his latest movie ‘Vikram’, to be released on June 3, is against the Central government.

In his petition, the complainant who has identified himself as social activist RTI Selvam, has said that certain lines in ‘pathala pathala’ song in the movie are against the central government and it showed the union government in bad light.

The complainant had also said that some other lines could create communal tension.

He had asked the city police to take necessary action in connection with the complaint and had said that if the police were not initiating action he would approach the court seeking a ban on the film.