Car gutted in fire on GST Road on Friday

CHENNAI: A car was gutted in fire on the GST Road near Chromepet on Friday morning. There were no human casualties.

Selvam of Pallavaram on Friday morning was heading towards Tambaram with his relatives on his car. When the car was nearing the Chromepet bus stop the driver Shankar noticed smoke coming from the bonnet of the vehicle and parked the car on the roadside.

He also alerted Selvam and others to get out of the vehicle and within a few minutes, the flames engulfed the car.

The Tambaram fire and rescue team that rushed to the spot doused the fire and said that a short circuit in the wiring might have triggered the fire. The Chromepet police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.