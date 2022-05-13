A ghostbuster's guide to Chennai's most haunted

On the occasion of Friday the 13th, an observance that has been partly fuelled by pop-culture and partly by urban legends, DT Next spoke to Chennaiites for a lowdown on moments that sent a chill down their spine.

Here’s our compilation of tales, or more appropriately first-person accounts from the crypt, that will have you trembling with fear. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

The spectre of friendship

In 2018, I rented out a flat with my college mates and the nine of us shared the house. One day, I was distraught after learning that one of my friends had passed away in a bike accident.

A few days after his death, many of roommates left for their hometowns. So, there were just two of us in the house. My friend was sleeping in another room and is a deep sleeper.