50-year-old man rapes minor daughter of lover, arrested with lover

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted his lover’s minor daughter for the past one year and impregnated her. The victim’s mother, 38, helped her to deliver the baby and police have booked the mother who was very much aware of the abuse. Both were arrested.

The victim, aged 17, delivered the baby in the bathroom of the house on May 1, with the help of her mother.

The victim dropped out of class 11 last year, and mother works as a daily wage worker after her husband passed away five years ago.

Police said that the mother of the girl started having a relationship with the 50-year-old man and a year ago, he convinced her to have a physical relationship with the victim.

The entire episode came to light after the mother of the victim took the infant to hospital for treatment earlier this week. At the hospital the woman had to give the aadhaar card details of the child's mother, who was found to be a minor. Hospital authorities then informed the Child Welfare Committee, which in turn alerted the police.

The man, who had allegedly raped the girl multiple times, also tied a thali to the girl as well. The girl's mother stopped her from attending school and took care of the girl’s pregnancy. The All Women police in the city registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the man and the victim’s mother.