Woman among three held for peddling ganja in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: Maduravoyal police arrested three persons including a woman on the charges of peddling and seized 7.2 kg ganja from them.

The accused were identified as G Priyanka alias Priya of Porur, G Babu (20) of Maduravoyal and R Karthik (29) of Maduravoyal. Two mobile phones too were seized from them. Police said that the trio was secured based on a tip-off that they were peddling ganja to college students in the locality.

They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force personnel seized 4.5 kg ganja from a man at Chennai Central. The accused Jijin Sunny of Kerala was searched on suspicion at Dhanbad-Alleppey Express which reached Chennai Central on Wednesday night. About 4.5 kg ganja was seized from him. He was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.