City

Woman among three held for peddling ganja in Maduravoyal

Police said that the trio was secured based on a tip-off that they were peddling ganja to college students in the locality.
Woman among three held for peddling ganja in Maduravoyal
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Maduravoyal police arrested three persons including a woman on the charges of peddling and seized 7.2 kg ganja from them.

The accused were identified as G Priyanka alias Priya of Porur, G Babu (20) of Maduravoyal and R Karthik (29) of Maduravoyal. Two mobile phones too were seized from them. Police said that the trio was secured based on a tip-off that they were peddling ganja to college students in the locality.

They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force personnel seized 4.5 kg ganja from a man at Chennai Central. The accused Jijin Sunny of Kerala was searched on suspicion at Dhanbad-Alleppey Express which reached Chennai Central on Wednesday night. About 4.5 kg ganja was seized from him. He was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Maduravoyal police
peddling ganja
Ganja case in Maduravoyal
Ganja cases in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.