Two school students drown in Keezhkattalai

CHENNAI: Two school students who went swimming in the culvert drowned in the water in Keezhkattalai on Thursday.

Police said Monish (13) of Arunachalam Nagar in Keezhkattalai went swimming in the culvert with his friends Pravesh (12), of Thiruvalur Nagar, Rithu (13) of Madipakkam and Ashwin (13) of Balaji Nagar. All four of them were friends and studied class-7 in a private school.

On Thursday around 11 am the friends went to the culvert for swimming in the locality. The locals said the culvert is about 150 feet deep. Police said Monish and Pravesh went to the interior part since they know swimming but after a few minutes, both of them were unable to swim and started to drown in the water. On hearing the cries the locals and other youngsters jumped in the water and tried to save the students but all their efforts went in vain.

Later the Madipakkam police along with the Medavakkam rescue team came to the spot and fished out the bodies of both of them in the evening. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and a case has been registered.