Transport dept warns of action against illegal usage of 'G' in number plate

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissioner has warned action against the vehicles owned by the State owned companies, public sector companies and welfare boards illegally affixing letter 'G' in their number plate.

An official release of the Transport Commissioner said that there are complaints that non-government vehicles across the State illegally affixing the letters 'G or அ' on the number plate.

According to Section 3 (K) of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Act, a government vehicle means a Government of Tamil Nadu vehicle only. "Government vehicles are exempted from the road tax and insurance. Therefore the letters 'G or அ' should be used only on the vehicles of the Government of Tamil Nadu which are eligible for the relevant tax and insurance exemption," the release said, warning that action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act against the use of the letters 'G or அ' in the vehicles of State Owned Companies, Boards and Public Sector Undertakings other than Tamil Nadu Government Vehicles.