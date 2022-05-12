Transgender held for stealing idol worth Rs 5 lakh in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Police arrested a transgender who had stolen stone idols worth Rs 5 lakh from a sculptor in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

Rukmandan of Mahabalipuram owns a Sculptures Centre located in Devaneri Nagar near his house. On Thursday early morning, he heard dogs barking continuously and on suspicion when he came out and checked, he found two persons inside his shop.

Soon he informed the police and within a few minutes, the Mahabalipuram police arrived at the spot. After noticing the police vehicle, the duo tried to escape from the shop on their bikes but the police managed to catch one of them. Police identified the intruder as Chandraleka (21) of Washermenpet, a transgender.

The police found that both of them had tried to loot the Idols of Amman and Madurai Veeran and left them on the road after seeing the police. Chandraleka and her Friend Pugalenthi had come to Mahabalipuram to loot the idols and planned to sell them in Andhra Pradesh.

The cops arrested the transgender and seized a bike and three idols worth Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered and search is on to nab Pugalenthi who is missing.