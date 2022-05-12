Teen kills self jumping from 15th floor; reason unknown

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old college student committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartment in Potheri on Thursday.

The deceased Om Sadabahar Dho of Maharashtra was studying BE first year in a private college in Potheri and was staying in an apartment in Thailavaram. On Thursday evening Om Sadabahar committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartment.

On information, the Guduvanchery police who arrived at the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.