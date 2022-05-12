'No political motive in notice against works of TV & dubbing artists assn building'

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that there was no political motive behind the act of the GCC in serving a notice against the construction works being carried out by the South Indian cine TV artists and dubbing artists association in Saligramam, Chennai.

The GCC made this submission before the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

Responding to the petitioner Radha Ravi, president, of the South Indian cine TV artists and dubbing artists association, the GCC contended that the construction of the building is in deviation from the approval given by the authorities.

Radha Ravi challenged the notice of GCC dated April 26 served to the association for constructing the building against the plan approval granted by the respondent.

Radha Ravi submitted that the approval was given in 2009 and the notice against the construction was sent on April 26, 2022.

"The notice was issued under sections 56 (1), 57 read with Section 85 of the TN town planning act 1971 and the same is unsustainable in law. The notice should have been issued under Sections 49, 50 54, and 56. The respondent's act of serving the notice is a politically motivated one, " Radha Ravi noted.

However, the government advocate rejected the contentions of Radha Ravi asserting that the action was not politically motivated and exercised as per the law.

On recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the matter.