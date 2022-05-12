Mother-daughter duo under look-out notice detained at airport

CHENNAI: A mother-daughter duo who allegedly cheated a techie woman to the tune of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of developing their business and on the promise of sending her to Portugal for job were secured at the Chennai airport as Velachery police had issued a lookout notice against the two.

While Velachery police had booked them for cheating, they were let off by the magistrate as they promised to reimburse the money. The victim G Thanishka, a software engineer, had lodged a complaint at Velachery police station in December last year that she gave Rs 10 lakh and another Rs 13.50 lakh to the accused Cleena Creator and her mother Anitha Creator, who wanted to develop their agency to get overseas jobs for aspirants named Carrier Assyst.

While they later received another Rs 1.75 lakh on the promise of sending Thanishka and her husband to Portugal for better job opportunities. However, since they could not fulfil their promise, Thanishka demanded her money back. While the mother-daughter duo returned Rs 11 lakh, they allegedly went into hiding without settling the remaining sum.

Velachery police recently registered a case of cheating on Thanishka's complaint as per the directions of Adyar Deputy Commissioner and a lookout notice was issued to airports to prevent them from escaping from the country.

Cleena was recently secured by the immigration officials when she reached the airport to fly to the US and Anitha who came to see her daughter off was also detained and handed over to Velachery police.

Even as they reportedly have similar cases pending aginst them, the magistrate let them off on bail as they promised to reimburse the remaining sum to the victim.