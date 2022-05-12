Four schoolboys booked under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Four schoolboys who tried to 'experiment' sexual act with a fellow classmate at her house in the city have been booked under Pocso Act and sent to the correctional facility for juveniles.

The incident came to light after the girl's sister spotted the incident and informed the parents, who in turn reported it to the school authorities after which the child welfare committee took up the matter.

After inquiry, a complaint was lodged at the Royapuram all-women police station and police picked up the boys. They were booked under Pocso Act and sent to the correctional facility for juveniles.

The girl too has been sent to the government home for rehabilitation. When contacted, police said that all of them involved in the case were classmates and were in the age group of 13 to 14. There was no penetrative sexual assault in the incident, but the students tried to experiment the sexual act and were wrongly influenced by some sexual content, said police.