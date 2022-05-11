Woman racer complains of molesting attempt against bike rider in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman national motorcycle racer filed a complaint at the Adambakkam police station to take action against the unidentified man who stalked her on a bike, tried to snatch her mobile phone and molest her on Tuesday midnight.

Nivetha Jessica, (25), who has won national motorcycle champion title two times, was returning home from Anna Nagar on Tuesday night on her bike when the incident happened.

She noticed that a young man with a white shirt was following her on another bike from Ashok Pillar. Around 12.40 am when she was on the Karuneegar street in Adambakkam, he intercepted Nivetha and tried to snatch mobile phone and also attempted to misbehaved with her.

Nivetha in her social media post mentioned that she tried dialling SOS emergency number 112, but it was of no use. Later around 1 am Nivetha filed a complaint at the Adambakkam police station and the police registered a case and are trying to identify the man using CCTV in the locality.