Tsunamika enters UN’s ocean sustainability mission

CHENNAI: Tsunamika, the project that was initiated about 17 years ago to aid and assist 2004 Tsunami victims, has found a place at the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development for her Ocean Mission.

In addition to several services, Tsunamika has provided trauma counselling while also managing to generate livelihood for the hundreds of victims.

It has reached over 80 countries and 6 million people. Further explaining how the initiative has impacted people, a livestream was held on Wednesday.

Uma Prajapati, founder of Tsunamika, says she hadn’t anticipated the extent of its reach.

“Those who are willing to help Tsunamika and offer their assistance can get in touch with us. Those with connections can bring in ecologists and field experts who can add and impart scientific knowledge to the team,” said Uma.

She added that dolls diverted children from the trauma they had suffered.

“The women were given clothes and other materials, which they converted into hand-made dolls. These dolls were distributed among children who would play with it and distract themselves from the trauma,” explained Uma.