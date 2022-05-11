Security guard run over by Corporation garbage truck

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man was run over by a Corporation garbage truck in Anna Nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased Dhanasekar of Arumbakkam was a security guard with a private agency and the incident happened when he was returning home in bicycle after duty.

Around 8.50 pm, a Corporation garbage truck knocked him from behind on Razaak Garden Road and the left wheel on the front side of the lorry ran over Dhanasekar, killing him on the spot.

On information, Anna Nagar traffic investigation police retrieved his body and sent it for postmortem.

A case gas been registered and further investigation is on.