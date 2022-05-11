Masked gang steal cash, jewels from Minjur house, robs woman

CHENNAI: A gang of masked men escaped with nine sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.14 lakh from a house near Minjur in the wee hours of Monday and police are yet to arrest the suspects.

The victims S Sumathi and her mother Rajammal were asleep in the house at Uthandi Kandigai village and Sumathi's husband Somu, who owns a rice mill in the locality, was out of station.

Police after inquiring the victims said that Rajammal forgot to lock the entrance door after attending nature's call which made it easier for the gang to enter the house. After stealing the cash and jewels from the house, they tried to steal two gold chains Sumathi had worn.

However, Sumathi woke up and raised an alarm. The gang had already removed one chain and they snatched a part of the second chain before fleeing the spot. While the victims approached Ponneri police on Tuesday, they were diverted to Minjur police since the scene of crime falls in the latter's jurisdiction. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects.

Similarly, unidentified persons escaped with Rs 1 lakh after breaking open a grocery store near Red Hills on Wednesday. The store owner Karthik (43) of Padianallur, who locked his shop near GNT road as usual on Tuesday night returned on Wednesday and found it burgled. Based on his complaint, Red Hills police registered a case. Further investigation is on.