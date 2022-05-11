Man held for murdering octogenarian father near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 80-year-old man from Madharavam died after two days of hospitlisation and since the post-mortem report revealed that he suffered severe blow on his head, police after investigation arrested the elder son of the deceased.

The deceased Balasubramanian of Mathur near Madahvaram was a retired BSNL officer and the accused Sivakumar (49) returned to the city after he lost his job in the US during the pandemic. Sivakumar's family continues to live in the US, said police.

Balasubramanian's second son Narendra Kumar is reportedly settled in Singapore and the third son lives with family in Tiruchy. Police said that Balasubramanian was looking for an alliance for his fourth son Selvakumar and there were altercations between Balasubramanian and Sivakumar often as the former allegedly considered the presence of Sivakumar had been delaying the wedding of Selvakumar.

On May 6, Selvakumar allegedly attacked Balasubramanian and pushed him down in a quarrel after which he was admitted at a nearby hospital. Later he was transferred to RGGGH, where he died without responding to treatment.

While the family maintained that Balasubramanian suffered injuries due to a fall, the post-mortem report confirmed that the injuries were not due to the fall and that he suffered a severe blow on his head. After investigation, police arrested Selvakumar and remanded him in judicial custody.