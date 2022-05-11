Life term for man for murdering wife

CHENNAI: The Mahila court in the city sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife suspecting her of infidelity.

S Charlas Rajkumar of MKB Nagar was arrested in July, 2020, for stabbing his wife Ramani (35) to death. Police said that he harassed Ramani suspecting her infidelity which ended in the murder of the latter.

The trial of the case was on at the Mahila court and the accused was convicted of the crime. He was awarded life imprisonment for the crime and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000.