HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man who criticised Stalin

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail application filed by a 35-year-old Arni resident who was booked on charges of posting defamatory comments on social media.

Justice V Sivagnanam dismissed the AB on the ground that R Muniyapparaj, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) who appeared for the police had raised serious objections against the anticipatory bail petition.

"The posts made by the petitioner are serious in nature and highly defamatory," the APP argued.

The petitioner had challenged the order of the district principal sessions judge, Thiruvannamalai on May 6 dismissing his anticipatory bail application in a case booked against him under Sections 153, 294(b) of IPC, and Section 67 of the IT Act on April 22.

"The complainant named V Ravi had lodged this complaint due to the personal motive and enmity. The petitioner had never indulged in the said offence and he was in no way connected in the offences which were fully created one," advocate N Naresh, appearing for the petitioner, submitted before the judge.

Ravi, in his complaint, had alleged that Senthilkumar has been posting several contents to defame CM MK Stalin and the offender should be punished as per law.