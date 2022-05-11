Easy plan approvals: CMDA launches single window system

CHENNAI: Availing building planning permission approvals from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has made easy as the planning authority has finally rolled out single window system for plan approvals.

Under the new system, applicants (builders or individuals) need not run from pillar to post to get no-objection certificates from various departments. Once the application is uploaded with requisite details, the planning authority will coordinate with 21 other departments to get no-objection certificates.

Earlier, CMDA had plans to roll out the new system by May 1 but it could only launch the system on Tuesday.

There was already an online system to avail planning permission approvals. However under the old system, applicants had to get no-objection certificates from other departments.

S Ram Prabhu, past president of Builders Association of India, while welcoming the move, pointed out that only CMDA has successfullu rolled out the new system. "Other authorities like DTCP and local bodies should also expedite the roll out. With the new system, CMDA will give approvals within 60 days," he added.

CMDA has already conducted trail of the new online system and conducted workshops for builders to apprise them of the features included in the documents. The planning authority will not accept manual applications and manual drawings and other documents.