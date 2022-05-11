Customs officials recover gold worth Rs 16 lakh from aircraft's restroom

CHENNAI: Customs officials recovered gold worth Rs 16 lakh from the restroom of an aircraft in the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai arrived at the Chennai airport on Wednesday morning and was scheduled to depart to Mumbai again. While workers were cleaning the toilet, they noticed a package hidden inside the water tank and informed the security officers.

Soon, the officers who came to the spot, opened the package and found three gold bars. The airport Customs were informed and the officials who seized the gold found it weighing about 350 grams and worth Rs 16 lakh.

Airport sources said the flight reached Mumbai from Dubai in the early morning and some unidentified passengers had dropped the gold in the toilet due to fear of being caught. The Customs has informed the Mumbai officers and further investigation is on.