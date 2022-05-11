Amulavoyal, Burma Nagar bridges to be opened soon

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday inspected the Amulavoyal and Burma Nagar bridges, constructed across the surplus canal of Puzhal, which are to be opened to the public shortly.
A tweet on the GCC site said Bedi inspected the Amulavoyal Bridge, constructed at Rs 15.90 crore, and the Burma Nagar Bridge, constructed at Rs 14.33 crore, along with a team of officials.
“The bridges are in their completion stage and will be inaugurated by the CM soon,” it said.
The bridge project was proposed after the area was flooded in December 2015. The bridges to be built at a height of 4 m-4.5 m from the canal bed will ensure that vehicular traffic is not affected if the canal overflows during heavy rain or surplus water was released from Puzhal reservoir.
At Amullavoyal, the bridge will be 108.50 m long and 12.5 m wide connecting Andarkuppan and Inner Ring Road in Manali.
The second bridge will replace the existing iron bridge at Burma Nagar linking Manali Expressway and Burma Nagar Main Road.