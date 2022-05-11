Amulavoyal, Burma Nagar bridges to be opened soon

“The bridges are in their completion stage and will be inaugurated by the CM soon,” it said.

The bridge project was proposed after the area was flooded in December 2015. The bridges to be built at a height of 4 m-4.5 m from the canal bed will ensure that vehicular traffic is not affected if the canal overflows during heavy rain or surplus water was released from Puzhal reservoir.

At Amullavoyal, the bridge will be 108.50 m long and 12.5 m wide connecting Andarkuppan and Inner Ring Road in Manali.

The second bridge will replace the existing iron bridge at Burma Nagar linking Manali Expressway and Burma Nagar Main Road.