AISF hosts convention opposing NEP in Chennai

CHENNAI: As a step to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) is holding a national convention in Chennai on Sunday. The briefing regarding the same was held with media persons here on Wednesday.

V Vasanthi Devi former Vice-Chancellor of MS University and president, All India Convention Reception Committee spoke to the media along with P Sivakumar, former principal, Government Arts College, Gudiyatham and Vice Chairperson, All India Reception Committee and General Secretary, Vicky Mahesari,, AISF.

Explaining the reason to reject NEP, Vasanthi Devi said the pain of the entrance exam is felt among all students across the country. “Though there is stiff resistance for entrance exams in the country, what started with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has now reached the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET),” she said. Vasanthi further went on to say that Tamil Nadu and its government has taken a leap in terms of resisting such entrance exams.

“The aim of this national convention is to make sure the stand taken by TN is reflected to other states, ultimately calling for joint participation,” added Vasanthi.

Meanwhile, showing a representation from AISF, Mahesari added that through the participation of students and teachers, the movement against NEP will intensify across India.

Several prominent leaders are set to participate in the national convention on Sunday including TN Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu, TN School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad among others.