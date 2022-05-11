6 gold spanners worth Rs 47.57 lakh seized from air passenger

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1,020 grams of gold spanners worth Rs 47.57 lakh and arrested a passenger at the Chennai airport on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence, Mahaboob Basha of Andhra Pradesh who arrived from Riyadh on Monday night was intercepted by the Air Customs Officers.

On further search of his baggage, they found 6 gold spanners totally weighing 1,020 grams ingeniously concealed with shiny silver colour coating.

The spanners were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Mahaboob Basha was arrested. Further investigations are in progress.