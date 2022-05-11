17 domestic flights cancelled due to SCS Asani in Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 17 domestic flights have been cancelled due to SCS Asani that will hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

As a result, 10 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Jaipur were cancelled due to Asani storm yesterday.

Of these 17, 8 are departing flights from Chennai and 9 are arriving flights.

So far, a total of 17 flights have been cancelled, including six from Visakhapatnam, four from Vijayawada, two from Hyderabad, two from Rajahmundry and one each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata. Airport officials said some more flights are likely to be cancelled due to the impact of the storm.

Also, the schedule and cancellation of flights due to Asani storm was announced to the passengers by the respective airlines last night so that passengers won't have to suffer at the Chennai airport.