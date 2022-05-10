Veera and Bairava join dog squad at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Two Belgian Shepherd dogs were added to the squad at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the induction ceremony for the dogs was held inside the premises. The two dogs are 86 days old and were named Veera and Bairava. The CISF DIG Shriram said that both the dogs would be sent to Bangalore on Saturday for the special training for six months in Bangalore. After the training, Veera and Bairava would be on duty at the Chennai airport. The breed is being used for security purposes in many foreign countries In India, they are being used for the first time in the Chennai airport. So far, there are seven sniffer dogs on duty in the Chennai airport and after 6 months they would be increased to nine.